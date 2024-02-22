We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Schweppes Peach Coconut Tiare Soda Mixer 1L

£1.75

£0.18/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Sparkling Aromatic Peach, Coconut and Tiarè Flavour Soft Drink
Large pack:A uniquely velvety flavoured soda, best paired with vodka or rum and shared with friends. To create your perfect serve, take 50ml spirit, add ice, top up with Schweppes Night Light Vibes Soda Mixer, garnish and stir.Small Pack:Perfect for mixing with vodka or rum.
Contains natural flavouringsContains added preservatives
By Appointment to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Rose's Soft Drinks
Low Calories100% Natural FlavouringsRoyal WarrantSuitable for vegansSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 1L
Low Calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Coconut Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Vegetable, Plant Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

1l

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

