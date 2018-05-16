We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Pizza Chicken Bites 70G

This pack contains:

Energy
661kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 944kJ/226kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast.
  • We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance.
  • We're talking real 100% chicken breast for serious snacking satisfaction that lasts.
  • Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge, because life's too full for empty snacks.
  • Our bites contain 91% chicken breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
  • Made with 100% real chicken breast
  • High in Protein
  • Pack size: 70G