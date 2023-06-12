Tesco Fire Pit Babycorn Skewer & Bbq Glaze 210G

Oven Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-15 mins Remove film and sauce sachet. Evenly brush glaze over babycorn. Avoid getting the glaze onto the skewer handles. Place babycorn onto a baking tray in the top of the pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Oven

Barbeque

Instructions: For a chargrilled barbeque effect, cook for 10 minutes as per oven guidelines above, then place on the barbeque for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Stir Fry