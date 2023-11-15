L'Oreal Paris Preference Core 1 Napoli Permanent Hair Dye

Luminous Colour Full of Reflects - The formula intensifies the natural tones of your hair colour with luminous reflects Up to 100% Grey Coverage - If you hesitate between two shades, choose the lightest between the two. If you have a lot of grey hair, this shade will cover perfectly. Permanent Hair Colour - Intense natural colour with permanent results. Always follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information. New Precious Oil & Fragrance - Enriched with precious oils and floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application. Shine Protect Conditioner - The shine protect conditioner is enriched with UV filter & vitamin E derivative to help preserve the radiance of your coloured hair. L'Oreal Paris Preference, the expert of permanent, fade-defying luminous hair colour. Our translucent gel technology together with our precious shine oil give the ultimate luminous colour full of reflects. Use the shine protect conditioner enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative to preserve the shine of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Our Shine Oil is enriched with precious flower oils to intensify the natural tones of your hair colour. Infused with a sensorial fragrance for an improved experience at application. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. Born in the 1970's, Preference has over 50 years of creating at home hair colour proven to give you a fade defying- multi-tonal colour result. The iconic ‘You're Worth It' tagline was created for Preference 50 years ago and still to this day remains at the heart of the brand. Be colour safe and always do your 48 hour patch test.

Ingredients

1242560 - Colourant Gel: Aqua /Water, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-2 Oleamine, Polyglyceryl-4 Oleyl Ether, Oleyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Polyglyceryl-2 Oleyl Ether, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleic Acid, Sodiumdiethylaminopropyl Cocoaspartamide, p-Phenylenediamine, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Hydroxypropyl Bis(N-Hydroxyethyl-p-Phenylenediamine) HCL, Ammonium Acetate, Ammonium Thiolactate, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Resorcinol, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C234363/1), 1152439 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217043 A - Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C232981/1), 1200281 - Precious Oil: PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil (F.I.L. C234136/1)

Preparation and Usage