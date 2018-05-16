New
Richmond 8 Bbq Sauce Flavour Pork Sausages 410G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145kJ/
Product Description
- 8 BBQ Sauce Flavour Pork Sausages
- For verification visit: www.richmondsausages.co.uk/legal
- Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.
- Whether it's pork, chicken or meat-free, we've got something tasty for everyone, no matter who is at the table.
- The nation's favourite sausage brand.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C115580
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- The nation's favourite
- Pack size: 410G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (42%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Pork Fat, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Spice, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha Tocopherol, Colour: Carmine, Casing: Beef Collagen, * A vegetable-based ingredient that helps keep our Sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Keep refrigerated below 5°C
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Grill
Instructions: 17 Mins
Preheat grill to medium. Place sausages on a rack. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 17-22 Mins
Preheat oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
- Godley Hill Rd,
- Hyde,
- SK14 3BR.
- Careline GB & NI: 0800 0778591
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
410g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Sausage, as sold, contains
|2 Sausages (103g), as sold, contain
|Energy
|1145kJ/
|1179kJ/
|-
|275kcal
|283kcal
|Fat
|19g
|19g
|of which saturates
|7.0g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|17g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|10g
|10g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.8g
