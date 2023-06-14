We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Go Free Corn Flakes Gluten Free 375G

Nestle Go Free Corn Flakes Gluten Free 375G

1.7(3)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g serving
Energy
486kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619kJ

Gluten-Free Flakes of Toasted Corn Fortified with VitaminsAuthentic ReviewsYour opinion matters.Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviewsCPW - Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General MillsPast My Date?Look, Smell, TasteDon't WasteLearn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/foodwasteIt is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.Coeliac UK live well gluten freeFor more information on how to live well gluten free, visit coeliac.org.uk/gofreeTry our gluten-free recipes at nestle-cereals.com/uk/gluten-free
Joyfully TastyWelcome to a world where gluten free means pleasure without compromise!
Go Free Gluten Free Honey Nut FlakesGo Free Gluten Free Rice Pops
Crossed Grain Symbol - CH-043-014, Certified gluten free by Coeliac UK® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Our Promises 5 VitaminsGluten FreeNo artificial colours or flavours
Pack size: 375G

Ingredients

Maize Grits, Sugar, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Number of uses

12 Servings in this Pack

Net Contents

375g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...125ml of milkA glass of waterFresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-dayA source of proteinWhat's the suggested portion size?Kids 25-30gAdults 30-45g

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

