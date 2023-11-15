BATISTE LEAVE-IN DRY CONDITIONER BLUSH 100ML No Rinse, Saves Water* *spacing out wet washes compared to rinse out conditioner

Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair between washes? A burst from this can of must-have no rinse Batiste Blush Leave In Dry Conditioner transforms the lengths and ends of your locks on non-wash days. This game-changing foam formula for dry hair absorbs quickly and leaves hair feeling soft and looking shiny, without washing it. Batiste’s floral and flirty Blush fragrance features an aroma of romantic rose notes combined with lychee. This lightweight leave in conditioner for dry hair is suitable for all hair types and textures, including curly hair, thick locks, oily, straight, wavy, frizzy or damaged hair. Batiste dry leave in hair conditioner is your new bestie - the innovative detangling foam is safe for hair extensions, weaves and coloured hair. Quick, convenient and easy to use, the no rinse, no mess formula leaves no visible residue - just gorgeously smooth locks without having to step into the shower. How to use: Apply to dry (non-wet) hair. Shake the can to wake the magic of the leave in conditioner, spray the foam between your palms to activate the formula. Apply to lengths and ends for rapidly revived hair. For Wowza hair, pair with Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original scent!

Pssst... Did You Know? For wowza hair pair with your matching dry shampoo

Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Batiste Dry Conditioner: Lightweight no rinse leave in conditioner foam. Apply to dry hair to nourish and revive the lengths and ends of your locks, leaving a smooth feel and shine without washing Romantic fragrance: Formulated to match its flirty and floral dry shampoo BFF, this popular scent features an aroma of romantic rose combined with lychee, to get you ready to WOW the world Upgrade your do: Softer, shinier, revived, feel good hair in moments. This colour safe leave in conditioning foam restores hydration - the perfect treatment for dry, damaged hair on non wash days For all hair types: Including curly and wavy hair, Batiste foam conditioner for hair is vegan friendly, sulphate free and paraben free. Suitable for keratin treated hair, coloured hair or extensions Pair with Batiste Dry Shampoo: Extend freshness and style without needing water. Get gorgeous looking locks even on non-wash days. Hair will be looking, feeling and smelling WOW from TOP to BOTTOM!

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Propane, Glycerin, Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Distarch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Powder, Malodextrin, Amyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage