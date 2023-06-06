We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Arla Bob Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

Vegetarian

Fresh semi-skimmed milk, enriched with protein.Arla C.A.R.E programmeAll our fresh milk comes from cows that have access to grazing, as often as weather conditions allow and provided it will not compromise their health or welfare. (Fresh semi-skimmed milk only, excludes added milk protein)Visit arlafoods.co.uk/care to find out more about our farming initiatives.Arla is a Farmer owned dairy co-operative - care is taken in every step from cow to you. Made with british milk.
Arla B.O.B gives you the best of both worlds. A semi-skimmed milk that tastes like whole milk* so you can enjoy delicious milk without having to compromise.Half the fat of whole milk † & full of taste - perfect for cereal, tea, coffee or even on its own instead of your usual semi skimmed or whole milk.*Based on statistically valid comparative taste test results with 212 regular consumers of fresh whole & or semi-skimmed. 80% agree B.O.B Semi 'tastes like Whole Milk'. †Semi-skimmed milk contains half the fat of standardised whole milk.Check out the full Arla B.O.B range! Find Arla B.O.B in the Milk & Cheese aisles
Red Tractor - Certified Standards
Pack size: 2L
Rich in CalciumRich in Protein

Contains 10 servings

Net Contents

2l ℮

