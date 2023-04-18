Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 400G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 3033kJ
-
- 723kcal
- 36%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 30.3g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 18.4g
- 92%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.6g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.31g
- 39%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mustard Flour, Parsley, Butter (Milk), Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Whey (Milk), Citric Acid, Turmeric.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|758kJ / 181kcal
|3033kJ / 723kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|30.3g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|18.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|78.0g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|6.3g
|Protein
|7.9g
|31.6g
|Salt
|0.58g
|2.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
