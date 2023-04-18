Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 400G

Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with parsley breadcrumbs.

This Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese is the perfect ready meal for one. Our Finest Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients and can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Cooked chifferi pasta in a vintage Cheddar cheese sauce topped with herby ciabatta style breadcrumbs Cooked chifferi pasta in a rich and creamy sauce. The sauce uses tangy vintage mature Cheddar cheese, blended with milk, single cream and a hint of English Mustard. It is then finished with parsley and ciabatta style breadcrumbs for a deliciously crunchy topping.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mustard Flour, Parsley, Butter (Milk), Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Whey (Milk), Citric Acid, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e