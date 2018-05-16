We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Nerds Candy Watermelon & Cherry 46.7G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nerds Candy Watermelon & Cherry 46.7G
£1.30
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Candy
  • ® /MD, TM/MC ©2022 Ferrara Candy Company.
  • All Rights Reserved.
  • 60 Calories Per Tbsp.
  • Flavor with Other Natural Flavors
  • Pack size: 46.7G

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Glucose Syrup*, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Radish), Thickener (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colour (Curcumin), *Contains Genetically Modified Glucose Syrup

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereals containing Gluten and Eggs.

Storage

For best before end: See boxStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Number of uses

About 3 Servings Per Pack

Warnings

  • WARNING: SMALL OBJECTS SUCH AS HARD AND SOFT CANDIES MAY INADVERTENTLY BECOME LODGED IN THE THROAT.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Ferrara Candy Company,
  • Chicago,
  • IL, 60607,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • World of Sweets,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  • PO Box 2318,

Distributor address

  • World of Sweets,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  • PO Box 2318,

Return to

  • World of Sweets,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  • WWW.WORLDOFSWEETS.CO.UK
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  • PO Box 2318,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 9BH.

Net Contents

46.7g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1565kJ/368kcal
Fat0.1g
(of which Saturates<0.1g)
Carbohydrate92g
(of which Sugars90g)
Protein0.2g
Salt0.01g

Safety information

WARNING: SMALL OBJECTS SUCH AS HARD AND SOFT CANDIES MAY INADVERTENTLY BECOME LODGED IN THE THROAT.

View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here