Leerdammer Original Grated Cheese 160G
Product Description
- Grated medium fat hard cheese, 45% FIDM.
- Leerdammer offers a range of continental cheese products, made with local Dutch cow’s milk and irresistibly mild and nutty in flavour. Perfect for healthy cheese lovers, Leerdammer is lower in fat than cheddar, making it a brilliant alternative in your favourite sandwich, toastie or lunchtime snack.
- Leerdammer Grated cheese 160g is a uniquely mild and nutty cheese, finely grated for perfect melting and sprinkling. Made from local Dutch milk and kept fresh by the resealable pouch, Leerdammer Grated is the perfect accompaniment to your favourite pasta dish or on top of pizza. An irresistible alternative to your usual cheese, it is designed for the whole family and suitable for vegetarians.
- The Leerdammer promise:
- - Our cows free-graze for at least 120 days a year, 6 hours a day
- - We work with farmers to protect animal welfare & reduce environmental impact
- For more inspiration, visit www.leerdammer.co.uk/
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere to maintain freshness.
- Lactose free (<0.1 g/100g)
- Natural Dutch grated cheese made with pasteurised cow's milk
- Finely grated for perfect melting and easy sprinkling
- Nutty & mild flavour
- Made with milk from free grazing cows
- Lactose free, suitable for vegetarians & pregnant women
- Pack size: 160G
- Rich in calcium
Information
Ingredients
Cheese 98% (Milk, Salt, Cultures (Milk), Vegetarian Coagulant), Anti-Caking Agent: Maize Starch
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Reseal to keep me fresh!
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Royal Lactalis Leerdammer B.V.,
- PO Box 1306,
- 4145 ZG Schoonrewoerd,
- Netherlands.
Importer address
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
Return to
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
- www.leerdammer.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1497 kJ / 360 kcal
|Fat (g)
|28 g
|of which saturates (g)
|19 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.7 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|27 g
|Salt (g)
|1.7 g
|Calcium (g)
|830 mg (103%RI*)
|*RI: Reference Intake
|-
