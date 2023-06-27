We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mild & Delicate Scottish Smoked Salmon 100G

Tesco Finest Mild & Delicate Scottish Smoked Salmon 100G

£4.50

£4.50/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack
Energy
381kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.45g

high

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 182kcal

Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
Our Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a mild, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar, then it's gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak and left to mature for a delicate flavour. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.ukRSPCA ASSURED MILD AND DELICATE *Smoked for a minimum of 4 hours over hickory and oak and left to mature for a light and delicate flavour.
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving.

