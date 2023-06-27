Tesco Finest Mild & Delicate Scottish Smoked Salmon 100G

Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.

Our Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a mild, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar, then it's gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak and left to mature for a delicate flavour. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk RSPCA ASSURED MILD AND DELICATE *Smoked for a minimum of 4 hours over hickory and oak and left to mature for a light and delicate flavour.

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage