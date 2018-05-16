We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mug Shot Pasta Tomato & Herb 64G

Mug Shot Pasta Tomato & Herb 64G
£0.85
£13.28/kg

Per Pot:

Energy
1088kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ/97kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta spirals in a tomato and herb sauce.
  • Take a mug shot moment!
  • When you're on the go, take time out for a few delicious minutes with mug shot, the warm, comforting, convenient flavour-packed snack. For the perfect pick me up, wherever you're heading.
  • Classic Recipe
  • Less than 1% Fat
  • 257 Kcal Per Pot
  • Made with natural flavours
  • Ready in 5 Minutes
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 64G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Powder (9%), Sugar, Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Onion Powder, Emulsifiers (Sodium Polyphosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Protein, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Basil, Dried Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Egg, Soya & Mustard and other Gluten sources. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before end: See base of pot.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Let's make this perfect
  • 1. Remove the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 200ml).
  • 2. Stir thoroughly, leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through.
  • 3. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.

Number of uses

This represents one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd,

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd,
  • 2010 Orchard Avenue,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 EKW3,
  • Ireland.
  • www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pot (264g)
Energy412kJ/97kcal1088kJ/257kcal
Fat0.5g1.4g
of which saturates0.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate16.4g43.4g
of which sugars2.8g7.3g
Fibre0.9g2.4g
Protein6.2g16.5g
Salt0.57g1.50g
Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this pot it weighs 264g (approx.)--
This represents one serving--
All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 264g serving)--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

