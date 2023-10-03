Bodyform Ultra Normal Sanitary Towels Wings 12 pack

Our bodies are not flat. We have curves and bends, especially around our V-Zones. New Bodyform Cour-VTM adaptive technology truly understands your intimate area, providing the sanitary protection you need and the most adaptive fit. With its fast absorption, 3x smart absorption zones, core shaping elements and wings, these Bodyform sanitary pads adapt to your V-zone (that's the vagina, vulva, and V shaped front you can see), keeping you feeling protected all day. Developed by understanding women+’s intimate anatomy, new Bodyform V-Protection pads for women+ with Cour-VTM deal not only with how blood comes out, but also with how it flows and travels. They are soft, body-adaptive period pads that feature 3x smart blood absorption areas. Their unique shape provides fast and effective absorption, even during heavy periods. The core shaping elements and wings of these Bodyform pads for women+ allow for maximum adaptability to your unique body and flow. Because at Bodyform, we want you to move fearless. Roll.Press.GoTM technology makes these pads with wings very convenient, easy to use and easy to dispose of safely. Simply unwrap a new towel, then roll up the used one in the wrapper. Press the sides to seal it closed, and you’re good to go. Even if you aren’t near a bin, you can pop it in your bag, being safe and sure it won’t open. With Bodyform V-Protection you get maximum adaptability, absorption and convenience. Wear Bodyform V-Protection, Live Fearless.

Net Contents

12 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)