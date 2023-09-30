Tresemme Strength Grow Strong Leave In Treatment 200Ml

Tresemme Sth Grow Strong L/In Treatment 200ml

There’s something about strong, full-looking hair that lets you take on the day with confidence. You can now get that style without having to go to a salon with Tresemme Beauty-Full Strength Grow Strong Leave in Hair Treatment, featuring ProPlex Fortifiant. This professional-quality leave in conditioner shields and fortifies hair, resulting in up to 99% less hair on your brush*. It also uses our PRO Style Technology with amino acids and ceramides to leave your hair strong and manageable with continuous use. For re-energised and fuller-looking hair that feels reinforced, start your routine with Tresemme Beauty-Full Strength Shampoo and Conditioner. To create the perfect canvas for any hairstyle, simply spray Tresemme Beauty-Full Strength Grow Strong Leave in Hair Treatment on damp hair and comb through. Style with your favourite Tresemme styling products as needed. At Tresemme, we’ve always understood that style is more than a look: it’s a part of you. With our professional-quality care, a world of style possibilities is yours to achieve. Every choice we make at Tresemme, from the values we promote – such as not testing on animals and being PETA approved – to the stylists we work with, right down to the carefully selected ingredients we use, are made with intention and inspired by the latest trends and style. Because 70 years on, we believe in the power of style. So tell your story, land that job, make your mark – and achieve your aspirations with confidence. With Tresemme, your style can match your ambition. *When using Beauty-Full Strength system vs a non-conditioning shampoo.

Tresemme Beauty-Full Strength Grow Strong Leave in Hair Treatment gives you re-energised, fuller-looking hair ready to take on any style Our fortifying leave in conditioner features PRO Style Technology which works from the inside out to leave damaged hair strong and manageable with continued use Formulated with ProPlex Fortifiant, this hair conditioner strengthens and reinforces hair fibres for up to 99% less hair on your brush* Our hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care After using Tresemme Beauty-Full Strength Shampoo and Conditioner, spray the leave in treatment on damp hair, comb through and style as usual With Tresemme professional hair care products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Parfum, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Polyquaternium Crosspolymer-3, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Dimethiconol, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sorbitan Oleate, Trideceth-6, Arginine, Lysine HCl, C11-13 Isoparaffin, PEG-15 Hydroxystearate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Ceramide NG, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

200 ℮