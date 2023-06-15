We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Cranberry & Raisin 60G

Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Cranberry & Raisin 60G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.30

£2.17/100g

£3 off £10 spend on selected breakfast products. Coupon deducted from total basket after Clubcard Prices applied. Enter the Coupon code GR7YPL at checkout (case sensitive) T&Cs apply. Valid on orders collected or delivered between 21/06/23–11/07/23
Vegan

Instant oat porridge with sweetened dried cranberries and raisins
This 60g serving of porridge contains 1.8g (59% of the suggested daily amount) of beta-glucan, a soluble fibre which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
British Jumbo OatsSource of FibreGluten FreeVegan RecipeSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 60G
Fibre which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (72%), Sugar, Raisins (8%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar) (8%)

Allergy Information

Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts and Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1. Peel back seal, but do not remove2. Pour boiling water to fill line inside the pot3. Stir it up. The water level will drop but don't refill4. Replace seal by folding it over the pot rim5. Wait 3-5 minutes, and tuck in!Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.

View all Gluten Free

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here