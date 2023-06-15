Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Cranberry & Raisin 60G

Instant oat porridge with sweetened dried cranberries and raisins

This 60g serving of porridge contains 1.8g (59% of the suggested daily amount) of beta-glucan, a soluble fibre which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.

British Jumbo Oats Source of Fibre Gluten Free Vegan Recipe Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 60G

Fibre which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (72%), Sugar, Raisins (8%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar) (8%)

Allergy Information

Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts and Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Preparation and Usage