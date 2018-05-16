New
Fentimans Dandelion & Burdock 750Ml
Product Description
- Dandelion & Burdock
- Botanically Brewed
- Classic
- Fermented dandelion & burdock drink with herbal extracts
- Exquisitely Crafted
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Colour: Caramel (E150a), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Acid: Citric Acid, Herbal Infusions (Dandelion Root, Burdock Root)
Storage
Best before end, see neck.Once opened keep refrigerated & consume within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled for:
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
Importer address
- Bulmers Ltd,
- Clonmel,
- Annerville,
- Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
- UK.
- www.fentimans.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy:
|78kJ / 18kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.0g
|of which Sugars:
|3.6g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
