We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Fentimans Dandelion & Burdock 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fentimans Dandelion & Burdock 750Ml
£3.50
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Dandelion & Burdock
  • Botanically Brewed
  • Classic
  • Fermented dandelion & burdock drink with herbal extracts
  • Exquisitely Crafted
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Colour: Caramel (E150a), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Acid: Citric Acid, Herbal Infusions (Dandelion Root, Burdock Root)

Storage

Best before end, see neck.Once opened keep refrigerated & consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled for:
  • Fentimans Ltd,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,

Importer address

  • Bulmers Ltd,
  • Clonmel,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fentimans Ltd,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,
  • UK.
  • www.fentimans.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy:78kJ / 18kcal
Fat:0g
of which Saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.0g
of which Sugars:3.6g
Protein:0g
Salt:<0.01g
View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here