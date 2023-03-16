Itsu Salted Caramel Bao Buns 4 X 45G

Great buns
Not a fan of Bao Buns but these were good because of the modern filling. The umami taste was quite nice like salted caramel but moreish.
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Palm Oil¹, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Brown Sugar, Red Miso (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Corn Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Soya Beans, Soya Bean Oil, Yeast, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents*: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Vanilla Essence, Pumpkin Powder**, Maltodextrin, *Commonly found in baking powder, they help the Bao Buns to rise, making them light & fluffy, **Used to create the little yellow dot on our Bao Buns, so when serving with our other flavours you can see which ones are salted caramel
Keep frozen -18°C.Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please always be careful of hot steam when removing bao'buns. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Steam
Instructions: Steam in colander [recommended]
- Line colander with greaseproof paper.
- Place the colander above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place the bao'buns in & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 8-9 mins.
Steamer [recommended]
- Line steamer with greaseproof paper & pre-heat.
- Place bao'buns in the steamer & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 8-9 mins.
This pack contains 4 bao'buns
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: bao'bun
|Energy (kJ) / (kcal)
|1174 / 279
|528 / 125
|Fat (g)
|7.6
|3.4
|of which saturates (g)
|3.5
|1.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|47
|24
|of which sugars (g)
|16
|7.4
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|4.9
|2.2
|Salt (g)
|0.82
|0.37
|This pack contains 4 bao'buns
|-
|-
WARNING: take care as filling will be hot after heating.
