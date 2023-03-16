We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Salted Caramel Bao Buns 4 X 45G

Product Description

  • Soft steamed buns filled with miso, caramel and coconut cream
  • For sourcing information please visit our website
  • Wow bao
  • These molten caramel bao'buns are, in truth, a small but historic breakthrough.
  • The itsu [grocery] mission is to dream up new and wonderful food ideas with our partners in Japan, Korea and China. Every now and then the team hit a bullseye; this is one such lucky example.
  • After more than 50 failed trials, we managed to get rich caramel blended with umami miso to flow, molten warm, from inside the fluffy bao'bun. We have also created a chocolate flavour, made with sustainable cocoa, which blew our socks off.
  • Serve them hot with ice cream or fruit; dust them [cappuccino style] with chocolate powder, or for the ultimate treat, plant a birthday candle dead centre.
  • Eat beautiful
  • Hot fluffy buns with melt in the middle miso caramel
  • Steam or microwave
  • Ready in minutes
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Palm Oil¹, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Brown Sugar, Red Miso (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Corn Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Soya Beans, Soya Bean Oil, Yeast, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents*: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Vanilla Essence, Pumpkin Powder**, Maltodextrin, *Commonly found in baking powder, they help the Bao Buns to rise, making them light & fluffy, **Used to create the little yellow dot on our Bao Buns, so when serving with our other flavours you can see which ones are salted caramel

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please always be careful of hot steam when removing bao'buns. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Steam
Instructions: Steam in colander [recommended]
- Line colander with greaseproof paper.
- Place the colander above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place the bao'buns in & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 8-9 mins.
Steamer [recommended]
- Line steamer with greaseproof paper & pre-heat.
- Place bao'buns in the steamer & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 8-9 mins.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 bao'buns

Warnings

  • WARNING: take care as filling will be hot after heating.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [Grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: bao'bun
Energy (kJ) / (kcal)1174 / 279528 / 125
Fat (g)7.63.4
of which saturates (g)3.51.6
Carbohydrate (g)4724
of which sugars (g)167.4
Fibre (g)1.80.8
Protein (g)4.92.2
Salt (g)0.820.37
This pack contains 4 bao'buns--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great buns

5 stars

Not a fan of Bao Buns but these were good because of the modern filling. The umami taste was quite nice like salted caramel but moreish.

