Mr Muscle Platinum Kitchen Cleaning Spray 500ml

MR MUSCLE PLATINUM KTICHEN CITRUS 500ML

Mr Muscle® Platinum Kitchen is tough on grease and gentler on you. Its new powerful antibacterial cleaning spray formula removes 100% of grease and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with no harsh smells. This multi purpose cleaner for your kitchen easily removes grease and grime from many kitchen surfaces, including cooker hoods and range tops, microwaves, water tanks, walls, working surfaces, cabinets and floors. This formula allows you to either clean by spraying, rinsing and wiping, or disinfect by pre-cleaning, spraying and wiping. Equipped with an adjustable nozzle, this grease and stain remover is formulated to cut through grime at any angle, horizontal or vertical.The Mr Muscle® Platinum Window and Glass bottle body is made of 100% Ocean-Bound Plastic. *Ocean-Bound Plastic is post-consumer recycled plastic collected within 31 miles of an ocean, or waterway leading to an ocean, in countries with high volumes of uncollected plastic waste in partnership with Plastic Bank®.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

The kitchen cleaner that removes 100% of grease Cleaning spray with no harsh smells Leaves surfaces sparkling clean This Mr Muscle® stain remover for your kitchen disinfects your surfaces by killing 99;9% of viruses and bacteria Kitchen spray that cleans off tough dirt, grease, and oil layer on range hoods and gas cookers

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

contains: < 5% amphoteric surfactants; non-ionic surfactants; also contains: disinfectants; perfume; limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage