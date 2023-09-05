Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener Spring Awakening 7.5Ml

Febreze B/room A/Fresh Spring Awakening 7.5ml

Spring Awakening fragrance is inspired by the original Lenor scent, to enhance your house in a freshness of Spring Flowers. Febreze Bathroom air freshener fights odours from the air and also prevents them from lingering on soft surfaces such as towels, bath mats and shower curtains, for up to 50 days. It contains Odourclear technology, various perfume molecules that easily bind to a broad range of bad odour molecules. Once connected, they react to become a new molecule, forcing them to change their stinky ways. Odour convertors are especially efficient for long-term use, so your bathroom is always guest-ready. With no electricity or batteries required, Febreze Bathroom is convenient and easy to use, available in a variety of scents.

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener fights odours and leaves a light fresh scent Helps prevent odours from lingering Leaves behind a light fresh scent Long-lasting for up to 50 days Easy to use, 1 push button activation No battery or electricity needed Discreet as well as stylish Spring Awakening fragrance is inspired by the original Lenor scent, to enhance your house in a freshness of Spring Flowers

Pack size: 7.5ML

Ingredients

Linalool, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Pentamethylheptenone, Lauraldehyde, Methylundecanal, Undecylenal, Eugenol, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Citronellol, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Geraniol, Cyclooctenyl Methyl Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, 4, 8-Dimethyl-4, 9-Decadienal, Nerol, Delta-Damascone, Undecenal, Methyl Octine Carbonate, Coumarin

Net Contents

7.5ml ℮

Preparation and Usage