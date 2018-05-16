Costa Mediterranean Sea Salt Fine 750G

Product Description
- COSTA MEDITRN SEA SALT FINE 750G
- Fine sea salt
- Derived from the Mediterranean Sea, Costa Fine Sea Salt has been obtained by the simple and natural evaporation of water aided by the warm sun and wind. It is one of the vital components of taste.
- Salt is one of the most effective and widely used seasoning as it binds flavours together and accentuates them. It reduces the bitterness and acidity, whilst bringing out the other flavours of the food.
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Oxide, Magnesium Hydroxide Carbonate
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Costa Fine Sea Salt is ideal for both kitchen and table use.
- Usage Hints and Tip:
- A tiny pinch of salt added to boiling water when cooking vegetables will add flavour, help retain valuable nutrients and reduce the cooking time.
- Salt sprinkled on citrus fruit, melons and tomatoes can enhance their flavour.
- Moisten the rim of a glass with lemon or lime and dip into salt, slightly twisting the glass, to add that professional touch to a cocktail.
- Remove stubborn tea or coffee stains inside cups or mugs by rubbing them with salt.
- For brighter chopping boards, rub with a damp cloth dipped in salt after washing.
- Use salt on red wine stains. Blot up as much of the spillage as possible and cover the rest with salt. Wash or vacuum as usual.
- For a facial, mix equal parts of salt and olive oil and gently massage the face. Sit back and relax for five minutes and wash off.
- Salt water helps to soothe skin irritations and helps the body's natural healing process. Enjoy a warm, salt bath!
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
750g ℮
