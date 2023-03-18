We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cushelle Fresh Care Flushable Moist Toilet Tissue Wipes 38 Pack

4.3(7)
Cushelle Fresh Toilet Paper F/F 38 Sheets
Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes are fragrance free and made with 97% pure water. Cushelle moist toilet paper wipes are made from 100% plant based fibres, so they are flushable and biodegradable.
Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes are a great way to keep you and your family clean by bringing an extra step of care to your daily routine.  Use 1 or 2 sheets after your usual dry toilet paper for a fresher clean.Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes are perfume and colourant free, they are dermatologically tested and pH skin-neutral.Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes start to break up in water after flushing*.  Each sheet is made of 100% plant based fibres of natural original (excl lotion).  They are biodegradable** and 100% plastic free. Our packaging can be recycled in stores ^.*Cushelle Fresh moist toilet paper wipes have passed both international INDA/EDANA flushability standard and the UK flushable standard Fine to Flush (passed the UK water industry specification 4-02-06).**According to EN149995, OECD301 B, ISO 14851.^In the UK, please check on recyclenow.com for your nearest plastic bags and wrapping collection point.  In Ireland this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.
100% plant based fibresPlastic freeFlushable & biodegradable38 moist toilet paper wipes
Pack size: 38SHT

Net Contents

38 x Toilet Rolls

Preparation and Usage

Cushelle encourages a 2-step toilet routine after emptying bowels. To leave the toilet feeling fresh and clean follow this simple routine:1) Use dry toilet paper2) Follow with Cushelle Fresh moist toilet paperThe skin will be clean, but will not feel wet afterwards, so there is no need to follow up with dry toilet paper. When finished, Cushelle Fresh moist toilet paper can be flushed with the dry toilet paper all in one flush avoiding the use of excess water.

