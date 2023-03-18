Cushelle Fresh Care Flushable Moist Toilet Tissue Wipes 38 Pack

Cushelle Fresh Toilet Paper F/F 38 Sheets

Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes are fragrance free and made with 97% pure water. Cushelle moist toilet paper wipes are made from 100% plant based fibres, so they are flushable and biodegradable.

Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes are a great way to keep you and your family clean by bringing an extra step of care to your daily routine. Use 1 or 2 sheets after your usual dry toilet paper for a fresher clean. Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes are perfume and colourant free, they are dermatologically tested and pH skin-neutral. Cushelle Fresh Pure & Gentle moist toilet paper wipes start to break up in water after flushing*. Each sheet is made of 100% plant based fibres of natural original (excl lotion). They are biodegradable** and 100% plastic free. Our packaging can be recycled in stores ^. *Cushelle Fresh moist toilet paper wipes have passed both international INDA/EDANA flushability standard and the UK flushable standard Fine to Flush (passed the UK water industry specification 4-02-06). **According to EN149995, OECD301 B, ISO 14851. ^In the UK, please check on recyclenow.com for your nearest plastic bags and wrapping collection point. In Ireland this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.

100% plant based fibres Plastic free Flushable & biodegradable 38 moist toilet paper wipes

Pack size: 38SHT

Net Contents

38 x Toilet Rolls

Preparation and Usage