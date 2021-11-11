We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New

Wagamama Firecracker Stir Fry Sauce 120G

4.6(33)Write a review
image 1 of Wagamama Firecracker Stir Fry Sauce 120G
£1.25
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet & spicy stir fry sauce with sriracha & chilli.
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively
  • and now you can discover positive eating at home, with our retail range. whether you want to recreate an iconic dish like our chicken katsu curry, or add a wagamama twist to your standard meals with our new firecracker mayo, our retail range is designed to leave you feeling satisfied + rejuvenated
  • Under licence from wagamama limited.
  • Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited.
  • chilli rating - hot - 3
  • wok from home
  • suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sriracha Chilli Sauce (25%) (Pickled Chilli (Red Chilli (84%), Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Sugar, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum), Demerara Sugar, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Rice Vinegar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Red Thai Chilli Paste (1.5%) (Red Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Porcini Mushroom, Yeast Extract Powder (Yeast Extract (from Barley), Salt), Crushed Chilli (1%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated below 8°C. Consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir fry, marinade or simply dip, the world is your wok! Cook your way with your favourite protein and veg
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Add a spoonful or more to your katsu curry for added heat
  • Water down slightly & marinade your favourite protein

Number of uses

Pack contains two servings

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ
  • wagamama@allaboutfoodltd.com
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gPer serving (60g)
Energy377kJ226kJ
-89kcal53kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate19g11.4g
of which sugars15g9g
Protein2.0g1.2g
Salt3.56g2.14g
Pack contains two servings--
33 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Easy and tastes great!

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Loved this sauce. Tastes great and the instructions are so easy to follow. Love that I can get the same firecracker stir fry meal from the comfort of my own home, doesn't take long and is a lot cheaper!

Loved it

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

As a Muslim , we cannot go into the restaurant have meat option but with this sauce , I was able to recreate the famous firecracker . It was full of punch and it was so easy to make. Instructions was easy and I substituted the vegetables with what I had in my pantry and it still tastes great . Loved loved it and craving to eat in in chicken was done . Highly recommended

Hot

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

When using this sauce with the right ingredients, you will love the combination of textures in this dish, soft noodles, crunchy veg and succulent meat. The firecracker prawns were hot hot hot!!! Only recommended for real lovers of spice, they're not shy about adding chillies to this sauce.

Spicy stir fry!