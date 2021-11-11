Wagamama Firecracker Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Easy and tastes great!
A WAGAMAMA Customer
Loved this sauce. Tastes great and the instructions are so easy to follow. Love that I can get the same firecracker stir fry meal from the comfort of my own home, doesn't take long and is a lot cheaper!
Loved it
A WAGAMAMA Customer
As a Muslim , we cannot go into the restaurant have meat option but with this sauce , I was able to recreate the famous firecracker . It was full of punch and it was so easy to make. Instructions was easy and I substituted the vegetables with what I had in my pantry and it still tastes great . Loved loved it and craving to eat in in chicken was done . Highly recommended
Hot
A WAGAMAMA Customer
When using this sauce with the right ingredients, you will love the combination of textures in this dish, soft noodles, crunchy veg and succulent meat. The firecracker prawns were hot hot hot!!! Only recommended for real lovers of spice, they're not shy about adding chillies to this sauce.