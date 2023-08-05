We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Swizzels No Added Sugar Squashies Bubblegum Flavour Squash 1L

Swizzels No Added Sugar Squashies Bubblegum Flavour Squash 1L

Vegan
Vegetarian

No Added Sugar Bubblegum Flavour Apple Squash with Sweeteners.
Swizzels, Drumstick and Squashies are registered trademarks of Swizzels Matlow Limited.
Contains Real FruitNo Added SugarContains naturally occurring sugarsNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for vegetariansSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 1L
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (10%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Allergy Information

For allergens please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1L contains 20 servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Suggested dilution 1 part squash with 4 parts water, if for toddlers add extra water. Natural oils in this product may be visible on the neck of the bottle. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

