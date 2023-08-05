Swizzels No Added Sugar Squashies Bubblegum Flavour Squash 1L

No Added Sugar Bubblegum Flavour Apple Squash with Sweeteners.

Swizzels, Drumstick and Squashies are registered trademarks of Swizzels Matlow Limited.

Contains Real Fruit No Added Sugar Contains naturally occurring sugars No Artificial Colours or Flavours Suitable for vegetarians Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 1L

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (10%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Allergy Information

For allergens please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1L contains 20 servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Suggested dilution 1 part squash with 4 parts water, if for toddlers add extra water. Natural oils in this product may be visible on the neck of the bottle. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.

Additives