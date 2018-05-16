New
Carlsberg Marstons Classic Beers Multipack 6x500ml
Product Description
- CBMG/MRSTNS CLASSIC BEER M/PACK 6X500ML
- Hobgoblin Ruby
- Taste: A rich ruby beer with sweet caramel and fruity aromas. Expect a delicious full-bodied toffee flavour and a fruity finish of figs, raisins and dates. Drink legendary.
- Hobgoblin Stout
- Taste: Jet black with aromas of roasted malts and chocolate. Enjoy the earthy bitterness balanced by hints of coffee, cocoa and sweet treacle flavours. A deceptively dark yet smooth and easy drinking Stout.
- Shipyard American Pale Ale
- Taste: Refreshing full flavour, easy drinking, American style Pale Ale. Bursting with fruity, citrus hop character.
- Wainwright Amber
- Taste: Satisfyingly moreish Amber Ale. Full-bodied flavour that's creamy and lightly fruity, with a crisp, clean finish. Enjoy.
- Ringwood Razorback
- Taste: An ideal balance of hoppy happiness and tangy citrus makes Razorbacka deliciously refreshing, easy drinking beer.
- Jennings Cumberland
- Taste: A supremely refreshing beer using carefully selected English hop varieties that are added at two points in the brewing process to give this beer its unique characteristics.
- Pack size: 3000ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Hobgoblin Ruby, Wainwright Amber, Jennings Cumberland: Contains: Malted Barley, Hobgoblin Stout, Shipyard American Pale Ale, Ringwood Razorback: Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Beer: Contains Barley and Wheat
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- Carlsberg Breweries,
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- www.carlsbergmarstons.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
