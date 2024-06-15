Hearty Food Co Garlic Twin Baguette 340G

2 Baguettes filled with a garlic and parsley spread.

At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in Crunchy golden baguettes dripping with a melty garlic and parsley filling.

Pack size: 340G

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Wheat Starch.

Not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

8 Servings

340g e