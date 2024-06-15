Hearty Food Co Garlic Twin Baguette 340G

Hearty Food Co Garlic Twin Baguette 340G

3.3(3)
Aldi Price Match

£0.74

£0.22/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a baguette
Energy
570kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1424kJ / 339kcal

2 Baguettes filled with a garlic and parsley spread.
At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck inCrunchy golden baguettes dripping with a melty garlic and parsley filling.
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

Not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

340g e

