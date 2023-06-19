We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropical Sun Milk Powder Full Cream 400g

Tropical Sun Milk Powder Full Cream 400g

£5.25

£1.31/100g

Dried Whole Milk Powder.
Packaged in a protected atmosphere.
Enriched with vitamins A & D
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Fat content not less than 28%

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

This tin contains 12 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation:Add 3 heaped table spoons of Tropical Sun Milk powder to 225ml of cold water and stir well. Makes 250ml reconstituted milk with 3.5% milk fat.32.5g + 225ml water = 250ml

Lower age limit

12 Months

