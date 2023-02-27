We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Hobgoblin IPA Beer 500ml

Hobgoblin IPA Beer 500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.80

£3.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer
There are IPAs and there are legendary IPAs. Ours is legendary. Pale golden with orange glints, this beer is forged from the finest British hops and varieties gathered from the far-flung shores of the Pacific. Prepare for an intense tropical explosion of zesty oranges, grapefruit, honey and juicy bitterness. Winner of the World's best IPA award. Like we said, Legendary.Jon TillsonHead Brewer
Deceptively Delicious IPARich, Hoppy, Malty, FruityEasy Drinking
Pack size: 500ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

England

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Beer - Real Ale & Bitter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here