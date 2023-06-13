Doritos Dippers Hint Of Salt Corn Chips 230g

- New Doritos dippers are built to dip!

- These new thicker and crunchier** tortillas are just perfect for dips and nachos

- perfect for scooping up melted cheese, loading with chunky tomato salsa and topping with fresh guacamole

- But not only that! Doritos Dippers are perfectly seasoned with a hint of your favourite flavours that deliciously complement your dips and nachos, without overpowering them!

- Make your play & dip this mighty chip any way you like