We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Chocolate Cake 375G

Tesco Chocolate Cake 375G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.60

£0.69/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a cake
Energy
1039kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 395kcal

Chocolate sponge filled with stabilised cream.
BRITISH CREAM Chocolate sponge filled with cream
Pack size: 375G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Stabilised Cream (18%)[Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Whole Milk, Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Starch, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

375g e

View all Fresh Cream Cakes & Tarts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here