We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Laila Mini Poppadoms, Yoghurt, Mint & Coriander 75g

Laila Mini Poppadoms, Yoghurt, Mint & Coriander 75g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.80

£1.07/100g

Fried mini lentil based poppadoms seasoned in a yoghurt, mint and coriander flavouring.
Experience the exotic world of spice with Laila Poppadoms.Snacks inspired by traditional dips from Asia! For your enjoyment we have tumbled light and crispy lentil bites in a delicious zingy seasoning so you can indulge in these crispy Poppadoms bursting with yoghurt, mint and coriander flavour- the perfect treat for you or to share with friends.
Enjoy our crispy and light savoury poppadoms in a zingy yoghurt, mint and coriander flavourNo artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Poppadoms (Chickpea Flour 39%, Potato Starch, Potato Flour, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, (Yoghurt Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid E330), Garlic Powder, Herb (Mint, Coriander Leaf), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide E551 (Non-Declarable Processing Aid)), Spice (Coriander Seed)

Allergy Information

May contain Crustaceans, Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Mustard, Sesame and Cereals Containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

75g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here