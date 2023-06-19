Laila Mini Poppadoms, Yoghurt, Mint & Coriander 75g

Fried mini lentil based poppadoms seasoned in a yoghurt, mint and coriander flavouring.

Experience the exotic world of spice with Laila Poppadoms. Snacks inspired by traditional dips from Asia! For your enjoyment we have tumbled light and crispy lentil bites in a delicious zingy seasoning so you can indulge in these crispy Poppadoms bursting with yoghurt, mint and coriander flavour- the perfect treat for you or to share with friends.

Enjoy our crispy and light savoury poppadoms in a zingy yoghurt, mint and coriander flavour No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives

Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Poppadoms (Chickpea Flour 39%, Potato Starch, Potato Flour, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, (Yoghurt Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid E330), Garlic Powder, Herb (Mint, Coriander Leaf), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide E551 (Non-Declarable Processing Aid)), Spice (Coriander Seed)

Allergy Information

May contain Crustaceans, Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Mustard, Sesame and Cereals Containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

75g ℮

Additives