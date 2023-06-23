We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Wedges Yuzo & Ginger Dressing 400G

Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Wedges Yuzo & Ginger Dressing 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.60

£6.50/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
985kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.7g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 492kJ / 117kcal

Sweet potato wedges in a yuzu and ginger dressing with fresh lime.
Working closely with our trusted growers, all our sweet potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. The Sweet Potatoes are tumbled in a Yuzu and Ginger dressing. The lime adds and extra zing when squeezed over after cooking.Asian inspired, tangy citrus dressing with sweet potato wedges
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Lime, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Ginger Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Yuzu Juice, Cornflour, Lemongrass, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here