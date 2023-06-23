Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Wedges Yuzo & Ginger Dressing 400G

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins. Remove sleeve and film lid. Set lime to one side. Place the sweet potato wedges onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven. Turn during cooking for an even finish. Halfway through cooking add the lime to the tray and continue cooking. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Carefully squeeze the cooked lime over the wedges. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Do not overcook. Caution: Take care when handling the hot lime.

Working closely with our trusted growers, all our sweet potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. The Sweet Potatoes are tumbled in a Yuzu and Ginger dressing. The lime adds and extra zing when squeezed over after cooking.

Working closely with our trusted growers, all our sweet potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. The Sweet Potatoes are tumbled in a Yuzu and Ginger dressing. The lime adds and extra zing when squeezed over after cooking. Asian inspired, tangy citrus dressing with sweet potato wedges

