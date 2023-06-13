Wagamama Korean Style Bbq Stir Fry Sauce Medium 120G

A stir fry sauce with soy sauce and gochujang style chilli paste

since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively and now you can discover positive eating at home, with our retail range. whether you want to recreate an iconic dish like our chicken katsu curry, or add a wagamama twist to your standard meals with our new firecracker mayo, our retail range is designed to leave you feeling satisfied + rejuvenated

chilli rating - medium - 2 wok from home from bowl to soul since 1992 suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Water, Kikkoman Soy Sauce (25%) (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Gochujang Style Chilli Paste (10%) (Red Chilli, Rice Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Caster Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Beans (Soya), Rice Wine, Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract (from Barley), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Rice Vinegar, Ginger Puree, Thai Garlic Paste (Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Red Chilli Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains two servings

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage