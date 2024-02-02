We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Not Guilty Rosé 750ml

£5.00

£6.67/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Alcohol Free Wine Based Drink
Feeling naughty but want to be good? The not guilty crew have you covered with a range of full flavoured wines that will have you pleading not guilty!Bust out the Rosé to celebrate any occasion. This light fruity wine is paws down the best.
Not Guilty is a range of full-flavoured, full-bodied zero alcohol wines that know how to have a good time (and still get up for work in the morning).The Zero Crew are here to break the rules and enjoy a drink with wine lovers who want all the fun without the baggage.Crafted with the highest quality grapes for bold authentic flavours, the Not Guilty range is so good you’ll think you’re drinking the real deal.So next time you’re questioned about your drink of choice, plead ‘Not Guilty’ and enjoy a great night out with great tasting wine.
No more than 0.05% alc./vol.
The Zero CrewZero AlcoholSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Wine (96%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Preservatives (E220, E224), Thickener (E414)

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Wine Maker

Jamie Saint

Producer

Australian Vintage (UK) Ltd

Country

Australia

Net Contents

75cl

Type of Closure

Screwcap

