We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Colour
image 1 of Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Colourimage 2 of Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Colourimage 3 of Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Colourimage 4 of Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Colour

Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Colour

4.4(66)
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/each

S/KOPF OLEO INTS 8-05 BEIGE BLD PRMT HAIR COLOUR Learn more under smarterinitiative.com
100 % Grey Coverage, Ammonia FreeSchwarzkopf's Permanent Oil Colouration technology infuses the colour pigments deeply into the hair fibre, for a rich and long-lasting colour.Strong & Healthy-Looking HairThe Rich Oil Mask contains 4 caring oils providing the ultimate nourishment after colouration to restore strength for healthy-looking hair. Leaves the hair soft, silky and shiny.Up to 90% Less Hair Breakage*The Rich Oil Mask with Schwarzkopf's bonding technology HaptIQ System intensively cares for the hair by:1. Creating new micro-bonds within the hair2. Enveloping the hair with a protective layer3. Restoring strength for up to 90% less hair breakage*HaptIQ - Beautiful hair results you can feel.* Instrumental test with and without maskThe highlighted colour result shows the model's hair colour on the front. The colour result depends on your natural hair colour. This shade is suitable for all hair textures and for up to 100% grey hair. Lasts permanently.Mask with 95%** ingredients from natural origin** Including water
From the Schwarzkopf LabsFor over 120 years, we've been pioneers in hair, working tirelessly to bring expertise and precision to everything we do. As true experts, we recognise, respect, and celebrate all hair types.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C041494
Permanent Oil ColourationNo ammoniaLong-lasting colour100% grey coverageSupreme Care with 4 Caring Oils

Ingredients

Caring Colour Cream: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Coconut Alcohol, Sodium Laureth-6 Carboxylate, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Bis-Diisopropanolamino-PG-Propyl Dimethicone/Bis-Isobutyl PEG-14 Copolymer, Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/Acrylates Copolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minérale), Glyceryl Oleate, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Sulfite, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Sodium Silicate, Etidronic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Resorcinol, Polysorbate 20, Butyloctanol, Citric Acid, 4-Chlororesorcinol, Phenoxyethanol, 2-Methylresorcinol, Citronellol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, 2, 7-Naphthalenediol, m-Aminophenol, Lactic Acid, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCI, Developer Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minérale), Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Etidronic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, 2, 6-Dicarboxypyridine, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfate, Caring Mask with Oils: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Calophyllum Inophyllum Seed Oil, Perilla Frutescens Seed Oil, Prunus Serrulata Flower Extract, Glycine, Lysine HCI, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Citrate, Amodimethicone/Morpholinomethyl Silsesquioxane Copolymer, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Palmitate, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Methylparaben, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Trideceth-5, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Coumarin, Citral

Preparation and Usage

Use Schwarzkopf Root Retoucher spray for grey coverage in an instant.

Lower age limit

16 Years

View all Permanent Hair Dye

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here