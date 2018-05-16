New
Old Speckled Hen Pale Hale 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Owes its name not to a bird, but to a car: a paint-spattered featherweight fabric saloon, the MG factory runaround, fondly referred to as the 'Owld Speckl'd UN' thanks to its mottled appearance. Our famous beer, with its distinctive and delicious toffee-malt character, was first brewed in 1979 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic mg factory.
- Distinctive
- Artistry in Brewing Morland
- Creating Beers of Distinction
- Smooth & refreshing bursting with flavour
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See neck
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Morland Brewing,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
Return to
- Morland Brewing,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
- Telephone 0345 850 4545
- www.oldspeckledhen.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.