Laila Chilli & Lemon grills 80g

£0.90

£1.12/100g

Fried potato grills with a chilli & lemon seasoning
Enjoy our unique potato based grills, caressed with a luxurious blend of chilli and lemon. Created specially for those people who love to explore flavours for fun and indulgence.
Crispy potato grills caressed with chilli and lemon flavouringNo artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Potato Grills 70% (Potato Starch (Sulphites), Dehydrated Potato (Sulphites), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Refined Palmolein Oil, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Lemon Seasoning 7% [Spice (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper), Salt, Rice Flour, Chilli Blend (Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Garlic), Lemon Juice Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring]

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Crustaceans, Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Celery, Sesame, Lupin and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

