Revlon One Stop Round Brush Style Booster

4.5(30)
£40.00

£40.00/each

Revlon One Stop Round Brush Style BoosterFor product information, visit us at www.revlonhairtools.shop
Dries and styles in up to half the time** Versus drying and styling separately.Ceramic CoatingHelps reduce damage from over-styling with even heat distribution2.5m Tangle-free Swivel CordFor tangle-free and easy stylingDual Plug AdaptorFor UK and EU, ideal for travelWhat Makes it Special38mm Round BrushGreat for styling any hair lengthDetangler PinsHelp dry hair faster and boost volumeWhy Do You Need ItReduce Frizz and Add ShineTourmaline Ionic Technology leaves hair looking conditioned and smooth, while helping reduce frizz and static for shiny, healthy-looking hair.Helps Reduce Heat DamageCeramic Technology helps reduce damage from over-styling with even heat distribution, making style easy.
4-year limited guarantee220-240V ~ 50-60Hz 3.41-3.72AModel RVDR5292UKE1Type # EH5292DCActual product may differ slightly from the image on the packaging.The Revlon® trademark is used under license from Revlon, by Helen of Troy Limited.© 2023, Revlon. All rights reserved. (AW016745)
Power of a Dryer - Shape EnhancerRoot booster - gentle curls and volumePrecision styler - great for any length and layered cutsRevive your style the day afterCool tip38mm universal rounded barrelCeramic coated barrel3 heat/speed settings

Preparation and Usage

This product is for personal use only - not for commercial use.

