Revlon One Stop Round Brush Style Booster For product information, visit us at www.revlonhairtools.shop

Dries and styles in up to half the time* * Versus drying and styling separately. Ceramic Coating Helps reduce damage from over-styling with even heat distribution 2.5m Tangle-free Swivel Cord For tangle-free and easy styling Dual Plug Adaptor For UK and EU, ideal for travel What Makes it Special 38mm Round Brush Great for styling any hair length Detangler Pins Help dry hair faster and boost volume Why Do You Need It Reduce Frizz and Add Shine Tourmaline Ionic Technology leaves hair looking conditioned and smooth, while helping reduce frizz and static for shiny, healthy-looking hair. Helps Reduce Heat Damage Ceramic Technology helps reduce damage from over-styling with even heat distribution, making style easy.

4-year limited guarantee 220-240V ~ 50-60Hz 3.41-3.72A Model RVDR5292UKE1 Type # EH5292DC Actual product may differ slightly from the image on the packaging. The Revlon® trademark is used under license from Revlon, by Helen of Troy Limited. © 2023, Revlon. All rights reserved. (AW016745)

Power of a Dryer - Shape Enhancer Root booster - gentle curls and volume Precision styler - great for any length and layered cuts Revive your style the day after Cool tip 38mm universal rounded barrel Ceramic coated barrel 3 heat/speed settings

Preparation and Usage