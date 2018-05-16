Tesco Free From Stripey the Caterpillar Cake

1/12 of a cake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1766kJ / 421kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free chocolate cake filled with chocolate flavoured frosting, covered with chocolate sugar paste and decorated with icing and sugar strands.
- Chocolate flavour sponge and frosting covered in chocolate flavour icing, hand finished with decorations.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethylcellulose), Soya Bean, Sugar Strands [Sugar, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Water, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Beetroot Red), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup], Colours (Paprika Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Lutein), Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Gellan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dried Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Extract, Safflower Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a cake (50g)
|Energy
|1766kJ / 421kcal
|883kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|18.5g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|57.9g
|29.0g
|Sugars
|46.9g
|23.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
