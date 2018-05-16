Mr Kipling Chocolatey Brownies 5 Pack

Per brownie (31g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1961kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Brownie Slices with a Chocolate Flavoured Topping (31%), Covered in Decorated Milk Chocolate (29%).
- Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection Seriously Chocolatey Brownies; a rich chocolate brownie covered with a thick layer of smooth chocolate flavoured creme, covered in velvety milk chocolate and a delicate dark drizzle.
- Discover Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a range of deliciously indulgent cakes. Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- Signature Collection
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Dried Egg, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- These cakes do not contain dairy cream.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Seriously Chocolatey Brownies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
5 x Brownies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per brownie (31g)
|Energy
|1961kJ
|610kJ
|-
|470kcal
|146kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|8.1g
|of which Saturates
|14.3g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|16.6g
|of which Sugars
|37.1g
|11.5g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.13g
Safety information
These cakes do not contain dairy cream.
