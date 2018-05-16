We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Chocolatey Brownies 5 Pack

image 1 of Mr Kipling Chocolatey Brownies 5 Pack

Per brownie (31g)

Energy
610kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1961kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownie Slices with a Chocolate Flavoured Topping (31%), Covered in Decorated Milk Chocolate (29%).
  • Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection Seriously Chocolatey Brownies; a rich chocolate brownie covered with a thick layer of smooth chocolate flavoured creme, covered in velvety milk chocolate and a delicate dark drizzle.
  • Discover Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a range of deliciously indulgent cakes. Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Signature Collection
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Dried Egg, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • These cakes do not contain dairy cream.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Seriously Chocolatey Brownies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

5 x Brownies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer brownie (31g)
Energy1961kJ610kJ
-470kcal146kcal
Fat25.9g8.1g
of which Saturates14.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate53.3g16.6g
of which Sugars37.1g11.5g
Fibre3.2g1g
Protein4.2g1.3g
Salt0.42g0.13g

Safety information

These cakes do not contain dairy cream.

