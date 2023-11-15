Pantene Perfect Wave Nourishing Hair Mousse 200Ml

Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.

Shake well and apply on wet or dry hair as needed. Do not rinse off.

Pantene Pro-V nourishing hair mousse for long lasting waves that are soft and shiny Infused with Pro-V blends and argan oil Hold level 3 with a soft and non-sticky feeling Heat protection for hair

This Pantene nourishing hair mousse, infused with Pro-V blends and Argan Oil, for long lasting wavy hair with a soft and shiny definition. Heat protection for hair HOLD LEVEL: 3

