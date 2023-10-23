Finish Lemon Rinse Aid 400ml

Finish Powerball Rinse & Sh Aid Lem 80w 400ml

Finish Rinse & Shine Aid. Your dishwasher might leave your dishes wet and your glasses covered with spots. Finish Rinse & Shine Aid with Powerball Technology** delivers 100% better drying, superior spot prevention and glass protection from cloudiness***. Disclaimers: *Vs next best selling Rinse Aid across GB&I combined. For verification email verify.uk@rb.com **Specially formulated surfactant blend for shine performance. ***Vs Finish Detergent Alone.

Spotty Glasses? 100% Better Drying & Superior Spot Prevention*** Our Unbeatable Dry & Shine* with Powerball Technology**

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Ingredient Declaration: www.rbeuroinfo.com 5 - <15 % non-ionic surfactants. Contains preservatives (Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone and potassium sorbate). Contains perfumes (limonene, hexyl cinnamal)

Preparation and Usage