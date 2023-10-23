We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Finish Lemon Rinse Aid 400ml

4.7(74)
Finish Powerball Rinse & Sh Aid Lem 80w 400ml
Finish Rinse & Shine Aid. Your dishwasher might leave your dishes wet and your glasses covered with spots. Finish Rinse & Shine Aid with Powerball Technology** delivers 100% better drying, superior spot prevention and glass protection from cloudiness***. Disclaimers: *Vs next best selling Rinse Aid across GB&I combined. For verification email verify.uk@rb.com**Specially formulated surfactant blend for shine performance.***Vs Finish Detergent Alone.
Spotty Glasses?100% Better Drying & Superior Spot Prevention***Our Unbeatable Dry & Shine* with Powerball Technology**
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Ingredient Declaration: www.rbeuroinfo.com 5 - <15 % non-ionic surfactants. Contains preservatives (Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone and potassium sorbate). Contains perfumes (limonene, hexyl cinnamal)

Preparation and Usage

Just pour liquid in the rinse aid dosing chamber and top up at least every month or when the indicator of the chamber shows as empty.

