Go Ahead Apple Crispy Fruit Slices 4 Pack 174G
Each slice (14.5g) contains
- Energy
- 227kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crispy Biscuit Slices with Sultanas and an Apple Flavour Filling
- United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Fruit in every bite*
- *Contains 27% dried fruit (sultanas / currants) and the equivalent of 3.2% apple.
- We believe that snacking doesn't have to be dull or complicated.
- That's why we are committed here at Go Ahead to create delicious fruity snacks, to bring a little smile to your day.
- 4 packs of 3 slices
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- 54 kcal per slice
- Source of Fibre
- Crispy, crunchy, fruity perfection
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 174G
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Dried Grapes (27%) (Sultanas and Currants in varying proportions), Apple Flavour Filling (9%) [Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Humectant (Glycerine), Wheat Bran, Apple Juice Concentrate (0.3%), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Ground Cinnamon, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate)], Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Sugar, Dietary Fibre (Inulin), Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Milk Solids, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Salt, Ground Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of slices per pack: 12
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home
Name and address
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
174g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 14.5g
|Energy (kJ)
|1565
|227
|(kcal)
|372
|54
|Fat
|7.1g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|71.1g
|10.3g
|of which Sugars
|25.6g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.06g
|Typical number of slices per pack: 12
|-
|-
