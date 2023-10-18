We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Radox Mineral Therapy Blueberry Bath Bomb 100g

Radox Mineral Therapy Blueberry Bath Bomb 100g
Your body’s trying to tell you something. Time to listen. Time to swap press-ups and lunging for lounging in relaxing baths. Don’t float like a butterfly, sink like a stone into a warm blueberry scented bath for some well-deserved me-time. From troubles to bubbles, close your eyes, relax and recover. RADOX Mineral Therapy Blueberry Bath Bomb is crafted with a blend of herbs and minerals to help you unwind in a soothing bath. Blended with the invigorating and reviving scent of blueberry, this bath product helps you to indulge in a bath therapy ritual, soothe your senses and revive you. Place your scented bath bomb in a tub full of warm water, let it fizz, and step in carefully to immerse yourself in a recharging bubble bath. From as early as 1908, RADOX founders used a unique blend of minerals and herbs to ease the fatigue of weary bodies and minds. From reviving the tired feet of early travellers to helping hardworking people find a moment of solitude and sanctuary – RADOX bath products blends are rooted in the transformative power of mineral therapy. We have a long history of everyday therapy, we call it your daily R&R, RADOX Mineral Therapy.
RADOX Mineral Therapy Blueberry Bath Bomb 100 g is our reviving bath bomb infused with the scent of blueberry for recharging bathsInspired by nature’s best ingredients, our bath bomb is blended with the reviving scent of blueberryAt RADOX, we have been blending mineral bath salts since 1908 to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothedTake the scented bath bomb out of the protective foil, place it in the bathtub with warm water and lounge in the tub with its blueberry fragranceRADOX Blueberry Bath Bombs are pH neutral, meaning they are suitable for all skin typesRelax in a bath with our scented bath bomb to clear your mind and revive you
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Sucrose, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Parfum, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycerin, CI 14720

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

100g ℮

