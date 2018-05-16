We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Peperami Pizza Bun Original Big Bite 75G

Peperami Pizza Bun Original Big Bite 75G
£1.50
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat pastry with 25% pizza sauce, 19% salami and 10% cheese preparation with vegetable oils.
  • "Pep up snack time
  • This pocket-sized pizza bun is the perfect combination of tasty tomato and cheese pizza flavours and a soft dough bun.
  • It is a mess free snack, easy to eat on the go, after school or a great snack for the lunchbox.
  • A flavour hit that will fill you up, won't mess you up!
  • To find out more, visit www.peperami.tv "
  • Fills you up.
  • Won't mess you up.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Big Bite
  • Ready to Eat
  • Peperami Slices, Tomato & Herb Sauce with Cheese
  • Great lunchbox filler snack
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pork, Tomato Paste, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cheese, Dextrose, Sugar, Pork Fat, Yeast, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Milk Protein, Whey Powder, Salt, Thickener (Acetylated Distarch Adipate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Egg White Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Herbs, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Spices, Colour (Carotenes), Thyme Extract, Flavourings, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Wheat Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Sorbate), Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Does not need to be stored in the fridge.Best before: see date on the edge seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions:
  • Ready to eat
  • But best served at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions / comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 75 g piece%* per 75 g piece
Energy1562 kJ1172 kJ14 %
-374 kcl281 kcal
Fat22 g17 g24 %
Of which saturates9.6 g7.2 g36 %
Carbohydrates33 g25 g10 %
Of which sugars9.3 g7.0 g8 %
Protein11 g8.3 g17 %
Salt1.8 g1.4 g23 %
*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
