Old Speckled Hen Pale Ale 4 X 500Ml

Old Speckled Hen Pale Ale 4 X 500Ml
£4.75
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Distinctive
  • Twin Malt Four Hop Brew
  • Artistry in Brewing Morland
  • Creating Beers of Distinction
  • Smooth & refreshing bursting with flavour
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Morland Brewing,
  • Bury St. Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

Return to

  • Morland Brewing,
  • Bury St. Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • Telephone 0345 850 4545.
  • www.oldspeckledhen.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Going going;;;;'gone

1 stars

Here we go again. was a regular purchase but noticed they have quietly gone from 5% to 4.8% the first of many drops I'm sure, why oh why do they mess with recipes ? if it ain't broke don't fix it.

