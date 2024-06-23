Yo! Rainbow Salmon Poke 283G

3.6(5)
£4.75

£1.68/100g

A poke bowl of salmon, pickled red cabbage, edamame beans, grilled yellow peppers & crispy onions. Served with rice & a soy sesame dressing
Raw fish
Pack size: 283G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Salmon (Salmo salar) (Fish) (10%), Soy Sesame Dressing (10%) (Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, White Pepper), Edamame Beans (8%) (Soya), Pickled Red Cabbage (5%) (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Grilled Yellow Pepper (5%), Crispy Onions (3%) (Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

283g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionsRemove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving and stir all the ingredients well together.

