Dove Advanced Care Anti Perspirant Original 100Ml

Dove Adv Care Antiperspirant Orig 100ml

Caring for your underarms is an important part of any skin care routine. With Dove Advanced Care Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray, you can give your skin the care it deserves, while feeling fresh with 72-hour protection from odour and sweat. With its signature Dove Original fragrance, this reviving anti-perspirant deodorant aerosol is just the thing to help you kick-start your day with confidence and keep you smelling fresh and clean all day long. It works hard to protect your skin, and, featuring Dove's most advanced formula, it helps to reduce underarm irritation caused by shaving. This moisturising deodorant is infused with revolutionary Triple Moisturising technology, featuring moisturising agents that work like water magnets to draw in moisture, as well as premium caring ingredients that deliver softer, smoother underarm skin. With the utmost care, this moisturising deodorant boosts your skin and helps to reduce underarm irritation caused by shaving. To experience the freshness of the Dove Original fragrance, hold this anti-perspirant deodorant approximately 15 cm away from your skin and spray for one to two seconds on each underarm. Dove Advanced Care Original Anti-perspirant Spray comes in a 100% recyclable metal can that's made with 25% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable, so you can care for your skin and the planet.

Dove Advanced Care Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray features an alcohol-free, kind-to-skin formula This Advanced Care deodorant gives up to 72 hours of protection against sweat and odour This aerosol contains Dove's Advanced Care Formula and features Triple Moisturising technology that retains moisture deep within your skin Featuring Dove's most advanced formulation, this anti-perspirant deodorant delivers Dove's kindest to skin formula ever. The Dove Original fragrance in this aerosol keeps you feeling clean, fresh and confident Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals, with our products being certified as cruelty-free and PETA approved vegan.

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Parfum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

100 ℮