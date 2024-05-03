WEEDOL RAPID WEED CONTROL TUBES 6 X 23ML

No Glyphosate† †No glyphosate claim is provided to help distinguish from other formulas that may contain glyphosate. Result in 3 hours* Why choose this product? Kills weeds and active ingredient breaks down in soil naturally *Visible results may be seen in 2-3 hours Ready to replant in 3 days It can be used to kill a broad range of annual weeds and grasses, including; clover, chickweed, common groundsel, black nightshade, sowthistle, black medick, annual meadow-grass and mayweeds. One tube treats: Annual weeds Area treated :10 m² Examples: Clover, chickweed, common groundsel, black nightshade, sowthistle, black medick, annual meadow-grass and mayweeds Treat annual weeds before the start of flowering to give best results. This pack treats up to 60 m² and each tube treats up to 10 m².

Replant in 3 Days No Measuing No Mess 6 Tubes of Concentrate Treats up to 60 m²

Pack size: 138ML

Net Contents

6 x 23ml ℮

Preparation and Usage