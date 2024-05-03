WEEDOL RAPID WEED CONTROL TUBES 6 X 23ML
No Glyphosate††No glyphosate claim is provided to help distinguish from other formulas that may contain glyphosate.Result in 3 hours*Why choose this product?Kills weeds and active ingredient breaks down in soil naturally*Visible results may be seen in 2-3 hoursReady to replant in 3 daysIt can be used to kill a broad range of annual weeds and grasses, including; clover, chickweed, common groundsel, black nightshade, sowthistle, black medick, annual meadow-grass and mayweeds.One tube treats: Annual weedsArea treated :10 m²Examples: Clover, chickweed, common groundsel, black nightshade, sowthistle, black medick, annual meadow-grass and mayweedsTreat annual weeds before the start of flowering to give best results.This pack treats up to 60 m² and each tube treats up to 10 m².
Replant in 3 DaysNo MeasuingNo Mess6 Tubes of ConcentrateTreats up to 60 m²
Pack size: 138ML
Net Contents
6 x 23ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
Use pesticides safely. Read the label.Instructions for useFor use only as a home garden weedkiller. Read all safety instructions before use.When to UseApril - November, when weeds are actively growing- For best results apply in calm dry, warm conditions, usually early spring or summer, when there is no risk of spray drift onto adjacent desirable plants.- Most effective on young weeds less than 10 cm.- This product will not provide long term control of perennial weeds- Don't apply if risk of frost, as weeds will not be actively growing- Reapply if rain falls within 3 hours- Repeat if necessary after a minimum of 7 days for larger weeds or where regrowth occurs.Maximum 4 applications per year.Where to UseSuitable for use on flower beds, vegetable patches and other permeable areas all around the garden. For the control of weeds around ornamental garden plants, trees, and areas not intended to bear vegetation. Don't direct or allow spray drift onto cultivated plants or lawns as this product destroys all green plants.Gravel paths and drivesAlong fencesAround sheds and greenhousesAround established ornamental garden plants, trees and under hedges (with woody bark)Ideal for ground clearance before autumn or spring diggingHow to UseShake the tube well before use1. Use with a garden sprayer.2. Fill sprayer with half of the water required. Then snap off (or cut open) the top of the tube and empty into sprayer. Add the remainder of the water and mix thoroughly.3. Spray weeds evenly to lightly wet leaves, avoiding run-off. Do not walk on treated areas until spray has dried on leaves to avoid transfer to lawns and other vegetation.4. Once the spray is mixed use immediately. Only make as much as you plan to use within 2 hours.Maximum individual dose: 23 ml (1 tube) per 10 m² in 500 ml of water5. Clean the equipment thoroughly before and after use.Maximum individual dose: 23 mL (1 tube) per 10 m² in 500 mL of water