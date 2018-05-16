Capsicana Latin Tomato & Coconut Fajita Kit 455G

Product Description
- 8 Soft flour tortillas, 1 tomato & coconut cooking paste, 1 mango & chipotle chilli salsa mix
- Did You Know...
- The first fajitas were made by Mexican ranch workers using a cut of meat called 'arrachera' which they grilled, wrapped in tortillas and shared at the end of a long, hard day.
- This ultimate fajita recipe is based on the Latin American classic dish "Moqueca". We blend tomato paste with capsicum frutescens chillies and coconut milk to create a flavour filled fragrant cooking paste for you to use at home. We've also included a mango and chipotle salsa mix for you to combine with fresh tomatoes to make a tasty salsa to top off your fajitas.
- "I've made some improvements to these fajitas; I've doubled the servings of this kit so it now feeds 4 and I've turned the cook sauce it into a paste for more flavour!"
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C022651
- Latin Flavour
- Serves 4 in 15 Mins
- Chilli rating - Medium - 3
- Made with 100% Natural Flavours
- Non GM
- No artificial colourings or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 455G
Information
Ingredients
Soft Flour Tortillas (70%): Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Salt, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Tomato & Coconut Cooking Paste (22%): Tomato Paste (20.7%), Coconut Milk (19%) (contains Water, Coconut Extract), White Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Onion Puree, Ginger Puree, Salt, Water, Corn Flour, Garlic Puree, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Spices (Black Pepper, Capsicum Frutescens Chillies, Natural Flavouring, Mango & Chipotle Chilli-Salsa Mix (8%): Mango (25%), Mango Puree (19%), Water, Amarillo Chilli Mash (contains Amarillo Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Dextrose, White Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Puree, Spices (Chipotle Chilli (1.5%), Cumin), Salt, Corn Flour, Herbs (Coriander, Mexican Oregano), Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You're Only 15 Mins from the Ultimate Fajita!
- You'll Need:
- 500g Chicken breast, cut into strips
- 1 Onion, sliced
- 1 Red pepper, sliced
- 2 Tomatoes, diced
- 1 Add the chicken, chopped onions and peppers to a pre-heated pan with 1 tbsp of oil over a medium-high heat.
- Keep stirring until the vegetables have softened and the chicken has cooked through properly (approx 11-12 minutes).
- 2 To make the salsa, combine the salsa mix with the chopped tomatoes.
- 3 Once the chicken and vegetables are ready, add the paste and stir through, adding 2 tbsps of water to create a sauce. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes.
- 4 Unwrap the tortillas and warm (either in a microwave for 20-30 seconds or dry fry in a hot pan for just a few seconds on each side).
- 5 Wrap your filling in the warmed tortillas, top with your fresh salsa and then they're ready to enjoy!
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
Net Contents
455g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Fajita (56.9g) (tortilla, cooking paste and salsa mix as sold)
|Energy
|1090kJ/258kcal
|620kJ/147kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|45.4g
|25.8g
|of which sugars
|10.2g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.8g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.91g
|1.09g
